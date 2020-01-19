Legendary Australian speedster Brett Lee criticised ICC’s decision to suspend Kagiso Rabada for what they say was overflow of his emotions while celebrating a wicket. Lee termed it as ridiculous.

“I understand that cricket needs to be played in the spirit of the game but to ban @KagisoRabada25 for a test match for over-celebrating to me is ridiculous. I also know that he has pushed the boundaries before but come on! No swearing involved! Love his passion. Don’t agree @ICC,” Lee said in a tweet.

Lee joins the list of former England captain Michael Vaughan and South Africa head coach Mark Boucher who had also taken the side of Rabada and slammed ICC for its harsh decision.

Vaughan tweeted, “Rabada getting a 1 game ban for celebrating taking the Wicket of the opponents best player is absolutely bonkers … Over rates & slow play nothing gets done … Celebrate a wicked and you are banned … The World is bloody nuts …”

The former cricketers’ remarks have come after the South Africa quick received one demerit point for his behaviour towards Joe Root, whose wicket Rabada was celebrating. After clean-bowling the England captain, on the first day of the third Test, Rabada celebrated expressively within millimetres from the batsman.

That earned him a level one conviction for “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match”. He did not contest the charge. His sentence of a fine of 15 per cent of his match fee and one demerit point meant he had piled up four points which prompted the one-match ban.

Rabada will miss the fourth and final Test of the ongoing series against England.

(With inputs from IANS)