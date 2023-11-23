Breaking Barriers

Golf is a game that generally requires years of dedication and practice to master. One of India’s leading golfers, Mandeo Singh Pathania, found his calling in teaching golf after shifting base to Canada in 2015 and there has been no looking back.

Pathania competed in more than 125 events on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and registered 16 top-10 finishes from 2005 to 2018 besides a victory in the Crompton Greaves Open in 2010. During his stint on the PGTI, Pathania scripted course records of 61 and 63. He also played events on the European Tour, Asian Tour, McKenzie Tour, Asian Development Tour, Challenge Tour and Web.com Tour qualifying. He also won on the PGA of Canada in 2015.

From his early days, Pathania’s talent was truly recognised as he clinched the Rookie of the Year award bestowed by the now defunct Professional Golfers Association of India (PGAI) in 2005. Today, Pathania is a Class ‘A’ certified instructor with the PGA of Canada due to his brilliant understanding of the nuances of golf.

The 40-year-old is not only the first Indian ever to achieve this distinction but also offer golf lessons at the Glen Abbey Golf Club and Rattlesnake Point Golf Club in Ontario, Canada. His teaching journey began in 2006, when he joined the Indian Golf Union’s (IGU) National Golf Academy of India (NGAI) for the instructor’s course.

Son of the 1971 India-Pakistan war hero, Pathania was introduced to the sport at age 11 by his father Col. (Retd) Ravi Pathania. And now the Canada-based teaching pro wants to share his experience with young golfers in India too.

“Proud to be the first Indian Class ‘A’ certified instructor with the PGA of Canada. My journey to reach here has been a gratifying and transformative experience. Becoming a Class ‘A’ certified instructor is a major accomplishment in the world of golf. It requires years of hard work, a lot of mechanical/technical education and love for the game. But the satisfaction that comes from helping others to improve their skills makes every challenge and obstacle worthwhile,” said Pathania.

The journey from being an excellent player to becoming a professional instructor was not easy for Pathania. He received training from Jim McLean, former No. 1 golf instructor on the PGA Tour, and Bob Toski, a former World No. 1 in 1956 and PGA of America Hall of Famer. Pathania is not only a talented instructor but is also very popular among young golfers due to his excellent communication skills and humble behaviour.

“I would be very happy to share all my knowledge with Indian educational organisations, coaches, academies and golf courses. I look forward to continued growth and success in the world of golf education and making a meaningful impact within the golfing community in India and beyond. Additionally, I am also considering the idea of running a winter learning school in Latin America. It will provide my students with a unique opportunity to experience different golfing cultures and environments,” he said.

Pathania uses the latest teaching methods and technologies to improve swing mechanics, short game, mental game, and course management skills. He develops personalised practice routines and game plans to enhance student performance. The Toronto-based Indian is utilising his vast professional experience to enhance the golfing skills of his students.c/m