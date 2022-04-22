Brazilian legend Pele leaves hospital after cancer treatment

Arguably one of the best football players in the world, Pele has been discharged from hospital after undergoing cancer treatment, doctors said on Thursday.

The news came to the relief of many football fans all across the globe who were wishing for a speedy recovery for the Brazilian football maestro.

The 81-year-old was admitted to hospital on Monday to continue chemotherapy following the removal of a tumor from his colon last September.

“The patient is in a good and stable clinical condition,” Sao Paulo’s Israelita Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years.

He was capped 91 times for Brazil, scoring 77 international goals

(Inputs from IANS)