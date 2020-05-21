As Liverpool resumes training in order to chase their maiden Premier League title, manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his “boys are in good shape”.

“If anybody was worried from our fans, you don’t have to – the boys are in good shape,” reported Klopp from Day 1 of training as quoted by club’s official website.

“The sessions were perfectly organised, it is all about football. It’s little things, getting used to the pitch, boots and ball, turns, passes, half-passes, softer passes, running, little accelerations and stuff like that. Little finishes, not proper shooting but little finishes, all this stuff. It looked really, really good, I have to say,” he added.

Klopp’s men lead the way in the top-flight English competition with 82 points from 29 games while second-placed Manchester City remain 25 points behind with one game in hand. This in effect means that a couple of more wins would seal the title for the Reds.

The Reds were on course for their first-ever Premier League title before the season was stopped on March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The last time Liverpool lifted the league trophy was 30 years ago, before the Premier League era.

In the most recent development, the Premier League clubs have started training in small groups from Tuesday in a bid to resume the tournament by mid-June.

The top-flight English competition had on Tuesday confirmed six positive cases of coronavirus at three clubs after players and staff were tested ahead of a return to training.