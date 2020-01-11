India pacer Navdeep Saini, who on Friday was declared Man of the Series after India sealed a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka, said that bowling fast comes naturally to him.

The Haryana pacer returned with the figures of 2 for 18 and 3 for 28 in the second and third T20Is against Sri Lanka, respectively. His two scalps in the second game fetched him the Man of the Match award.

“Bowling fast comes naturally to me. I look after my gym and diet and playing for India is a big deal. I have been playing with the red ball only for the last four-five years, before that I was playing with the tennis ball only,” said Saini in the post-match presentation ceremony as quoted by IANS.

Saini, who is seen as a better red ball bowler in the domestic circuit, not only impressed with his bowling figures with the white ball but also the way he bowled was eye-catching. Be it his pace, yorker or bouncer, the bowler has ticked all the boxes. Meanwhile, the seamer said that he is now finding it easier to bowl with the white ball.

“When I used to play with the red ball earlier, I used to find bowling with the white ball difficult,” Saini said, adding, “But now after practicing, I have been finding it easier and am improving. My seniors have been helping me as well, telling me how to bowl in different situations.”