New Zealand cricketer James Neesham has stated that he was very well aware of the boundary count rule that helped England win their first-ever World Cup in the tournament that was conducted in 2019 at Lord’s.

The finale was one of the greatest ODI encounters ever played as 100 overs of cricket, as well as a super over each from both the teams, just could not separate the two teams.

England were crowned the World Cup winners as they had not won the match by wickets or runs but by virtue of scoring more boundaries and New Zealand despite scoring the same number of runs had to settle for the runners up place.

“I was padding up in the change room for the Super Over. I hadn’t been mentioned at any point before that. Although having said that initially I had actually won a match on boundary count in a Super Over before in my career so it wasn’t much of a surprise for me,” Neesham told ESPNcricinfo.

England scored 15/0 batting first in the Super Over. In the chase, Guptill needed to score 2 runs off the final delivery but could only manage 1 as he was run out inches short of the crease trying to complete the second run.

“When we got out to bat, obviously getting 16 in a Super Over to win is almost unreachable. So, the pressure was pretty well off because I guess no one is going to blame you for not getting 16,” Neesham said.

“It was all about making contact as long as possible but yeah 1 run, 20 centimetres short? Will think about those 20 centimetres for the next 50 years,” he added.