Runners-up Borussia Dortmund have kept pressure on front runners Bayern Munich for the moment after goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi helped them edge Wolfsburg 2-0 in the 27th round in Bundesliga.

From the kick-off, both sides focussed on a well-positioned defense hence goalscoring opportunities were at premium in the opening stages, Xinhua news agency reports.

Dortmund approached the goal for the first time in the 16th minute when Thorgan Hazard’s curl on target marked the first chance of the game.

Wolfsburg also came close as Wout Weghorst headed over the target from promising position in the 25th minute.

The “BVB” suddenly sparked to life and opened scoring at the half hour mark after a combination via Hazard found Guerreiro, who made no mistake to tap home from very close range at the far post.

The “Wolves” came out highly motivated after the half time and they should have restored parity but Renato Steffen rattled only the woodwork instead of beating onrushing Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki following a one-on-one in the 48th minute.

Wolfsburg remained on the front foot whereas Dortmund retracted with the narrow lead behind but for all that Steffen was unable to beat Burki with a long-range effort at the hour mark.

Dortmund eventually punished Wolfsburg’s poor chance conversion and put the result beyond doubt in the 78th minute when Jadon Sancho initiated a fast break before setting up for Hakimi, who drilled the ball from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner.

To make things worse for the hosts, they had to complete the match with ten men as substitute Felix Klaus was sent off with a straight red card, after consultation with the video assistant referee, due to a rude foul play to Manuel Akanji in the closing period.

With the win, second placed Dortmund reduced the gap to front runners Bayern Munich to one point temporarily meanwhile Wolfsburg suffered the eighth defeat of the season to stay on the sixth position.