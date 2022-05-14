Blazing fifties by Bairstow, Livingstone help Punjab Kings post 209/9 against Royal Challengers

English batters Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42 balls) hit attacking half-centuries to help Punjab Kings post a massive 209/9 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 60 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

Bairstow started the early carnage against Royal Challengers Bangalore, completing his half-century in 21 deliveries and racing to 66 off 29 balls to help Punjab Kings reach 83/1 in the power-play.

After RCB had reeled in the free-scoring Punjab Kings in the middle overs with some quick wickets, Livingstone got in on the act, taking them past the 200-run mark.

Livingstone took over scoring runs from his English colleague, got himself set, and then blasted some superb shots late in the innings to complete his half-century off 35 balls as Punjab Kings set Royal Challengers Bangalore a challenging target to chase.

On the second ball of the 20th over, he was caught behind by Dinesh Karthik off Harshal Patel for a 42-ball 70. Punjab Kings finished with 209/9 in 20 overs, losing Rishi Dhawan (7) and Rahul Chahar (2) in the final over, setting RCB a difficult target to chase.

Harshal Patel was the most successful Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler, taking 4/34, while Wanindu Hasaranga applied the brakes in the middle overs, taking 4/34.

(Inputs from IANS)