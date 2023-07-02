England batsman Jonny Bairstow expressed his frustration after a controversial decision went against him on the fifth day of the match at Lord’s. Bairstow was run out in an unconventional manner by Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey during England’s pursuit of a target of 371 runs.

In a peculiar turn of events, Bairstow lost his wicket on the fifth day when he was run out in the 52nd over. After ducking a delivery from Cameron Green, Bairstow stepped out of the crease, assuming the ball was dead and the over was over. However, Carey showed his cleverness by disregarding the spirit of the game and playing by the rules. He hit the stumps with a direct throw, catching Bairstow off guard. The question arises whether Bairstow mistakenly believed the ball was dead as he departed for a score of 10 runs off 22 balls.

Bairstow is given out like this, smart thinking by Keeper or is it disgraceful, what do you think? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/vMRCcK7lNP — Rizwan Haider (@razi_haider) July 2, 2023

After reviewing the incident, the umpire decided to uphold the dismissal as the ball was indeed not dead. The 33-year-old Bairstow had to leave the field after contributing 10 runs to England’s total, marking the team’s sixth wicket loss at Lord’s. The crowd responded to the decision by chanting “cheat, cheat,” displaying their dissatisfaction with the ruling.