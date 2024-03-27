Bijay Chhetri first Indian to sign with Latin American Colon Futbol Club

Promising Chennaiyin FC footballer Bijay Chhetri has become first Indian to sign a contract with a Latin American Colon Futbol Club, Uruguay.

He will be on a loan until the end of the year with Colon Futbol Club retaining the option to make the signing permanent.

Colon Futbol Club is a 116-year-old professional football club based in Montevideo and currently competing in the second division of Uruguay.

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani expressed her happiness on the Bijay’s move. “We are extremely proud to see Bijay make his way to one of the world’s biggest football nations. Uruguay are forever etched in the game’s history, and Colon Futbol Club are part of that heritage; founded even before the first World Cup.”

I wish Bijay the very best and we are all hoping for his success as he makes history as the first Indian player to secure a contract with a Latin American club.” She added

Marcelo Rifas, director of Colon Futbol Club, said, “When a Bijay’s profile was proposed to us, looking at his videos from the past, his profile and our internal references we got more and more confident of the player. Now we hope he can come at the earliest and get integrated into our team. We see him as a solid first team player for us. It also helps us open a line of sourcing players from a new marketplace.”

Commenting on his new assignment,Bijay said ” I feel so excited to get this opportunity for the new challenge in my professional career. I hope to put in good performances to enhance my game, repay the trust shown in me by Colon FC and to keep the Indian flag flying high. I am very well aware that If I do well it can pave the way for future Indian players also to move abroad into these markets.”