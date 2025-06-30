Big boost to have Archer back: Woakes

Chris Woakes on Monday dropped hints of England including returning fellow quick Jofra Archer in the playing XI for the second Test against India, starting Wednesday at Edgbaston. Welcoming the injury-prone Archer back to the Test fold after a four-year hiatus, Woakes hailed the speedster’s dedication for bringing himself back in contention to potentially playing red-ball cricket again.

Archer, who last featured in a Test against India in Ahmedabad in February 2021, has been out of the red-ball side since due to a series of elbow and back injuries. After recently marking his return to first-class cricket by taking 1-32 in 18 overs for Sussex against Durham in the County Championship, Archer was recalled to England’s squad for the Birmingham Test.

“It’s great. I mean, brilliant for Jofra, brilliant for us as a team. Obviously, it’s a big boost to have him back. When Jof’s around, he adds a lot to the group, not just as a player, but as a person, as a character. He’s obviously had a tough journey over the last few years with his injuries, and I think it’s a credit to him, the hard work that he’s put in to be able to be back in this position now, to be able to hopefully play Test cricket again,” Woakes told reporters.

“But, as I said, more delight for him than us, really, because I know how hard it is to go through long spells of injury. So I probably haven’t had the layoffs that he’s had, but I know even just a niggle here and there can be really hard mentally.

“So full credit to him to get back to where he is now, where he’s been given an opportunity to play for England again. So great for us, great for him, and obviously great for the England fans as well to see him back in whites, hopefully,” he added.

While Woakes stopped short of confirming Archer’s return in Edgbaston, he maintained that the right-arm quick is yet to achieve his best in the longer format.

“No, I mean, I think his best is probably still ahead of him. He looks physically great. I’m sure he’s chomping at the bit to get back out there and show people what he has already done in the whites.

“We all know how good he can be, but he’s at an age where his best is probably still ahead of him. So that’s exciting for him. It’s exciting for us, and hopefully, when he does get back out there, whether that’s this week, next week, whenever it is, it’ll be great to have him back and obviously great for the fans as well,” said Woakes.

Woakes, who managed just a wicket in England’s five-wicket win at Headingley, however, came up with a crucial 38 in the first innings, to help the hosts narrow down the deficit to six runs.

“I feel like I’m close. Like you say, I think it was a tough first few days, I think, for the bowlers at Headingley. It was hot and had a pretty good batting surface, but I thought we obviously all stuck at it well. I think I got better as the game went on. The body was good.

Always good to come through a Test match unscathed injury-wise. So, better the run out there and obviously for the team to get a win. It was a huge week for us. So, obviously better for myself. I felt like I bowled better in the second innings, but the body felt good, which is obviously a real bonus,” he said.

Back in his home ground, Woakes, who boasts three three-wicket hauls at the venue, is hopeful that his familiarity with the conditions will keep him in good stead during the second Test.

“I mean, you hope so. You like to think, obviously, I’ve played a lot of cricket here over my time, and you generally know what pitches are like and the conditions that you’re coming up with. But at the same time, whenever you start on a new surface, you have to adapt and assess the conditions. Hopefully, that experience, I suppose, that I’ve had over the years here, that will hold me in good stead for this Test match,” Woakes said.