BharatRizin buys Celebrity Cricket League team Bhojpuri Dabanggs

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) franchisee Bhojpuri Dabanggs, who reached the final in the last season. has been bought by BharatRizin, marking their entry into the Indian sports entertainment market.

Bhojpuri Dabanggs, captained by popular actor and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Tiwari, have shown tremendous improvement in the last few seasons.

BharatRizin, led by Directors Kanishk Sheel, Sushil Sharma, Sushil Malik and Rahul Mishra, announced their acquisition of Bhojpuri Dabanggs at a city hotel in the national capital on Monday. Also, present on the occasion were Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder and Managing Director, CCL and Manvinder Bisla, former cricketer and head coach of the Bhojpuri Dabanggs team, which posted their best-ever runner-up finish in the ninth season of the league earlier this year.

The function also saw the presence of team member Khesari Lal Yadav (actor, singer) as well as actors Akshara Singh and Shubhi Sharma and actor Sapna Chauhan, who is the Brand Ambassador of the Bhojpuri Dabanggs.

Addressing the gathering Manoj Tiwari said, “We are looking at a new future for the Bhojpuri Dabanggs starting with the 10th season of the CCL coming up. We finished second-best in the final last time and this year, with new owners and new ideas and energy that they will hopefully bring in, we want to go one better.

“Our new promoters are established, and successful business leaders and we believe they will be the right fit to realize the full potential of the Bhojpuri Dabanggs brand going forward. As captain, I welcome them with all heart on behalf of the entire team and the Bhojpuri film community and fans,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, actor and M.P. Ravi Kishan said, “I congratulate BharatRizin for this new partnership with Bhojpuri Dabanggs. All the actors in our Bhojpuri industry share a special bond and I am very sure that we will have a great performance in the upcoming season.”

Vishnu Vardhan Induri speaking on behalf of the CCL said, “The 10th season of the CCL is going to be the biggest ever. We plan to start on February 23, 2024, in Sharjah and then travel to six different Indian cities over four Weekends during February and March. CCL is a growing brand and the fact that such established business leaders are joining the fold indicates that the potential of the league is enormous. We wish them a successful stint with the Bhojpuri Dabanggs.”

While the Telegu Warriors are the most successful CCL franchisee with four titles in nine seasons, the Bhojpuri Dabanggs showed tremendous improvement last season to reach the final.