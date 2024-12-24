BGT 2024-25: Rohit refuses to guarantee his stay at No.6 for MCG Test

Two days ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Rohit Sharma insisted he was “fine” after a nasty knock to his knee while batting at the Melbourne Cricket Ground nets on Sunday even as he preferred to keep discussions regarding India’s batting order to the confines of the dressing room.

After missing the opening Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child, Rohit turned up as a middle order batter in the second and third Tests but has failed to pass 10. With increasing calls for his return to the top of the order, Rohit, however, allowed the mystery to continue in the lead-up to the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting Thursday.

“Let’s not worry about that – who bats where is something we need to figure out within ourselves,” he said. “It’s not a thing where I should be discussing at every press conference where I should be batting. Whatever it takes for our team to look good, or gives us the best chance to succeed, we’ll do that,” he said at the press conference on Tuesday.

After a stupendous start to their tour Down Under, winning the opening Test in Perth by 295 runs, India lost the advantage soon after in Adelaide. With a draw in Brisbane, they now go into the final two games of the series tied at 1-1 with the hosts.

Along with Rohit, who has endured a slump that has seen him pass 20 just twice in his last 13 Test innings, three of the visitor’s batting mainstays – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant – have had issues of their own during the series.

While Jaiswal, on his maiden Test trip Down Under, began with a stellar 161 in the Perth Test, his subsequent scores have dipped significantly with a highest score of 4 in his last three innings. On the other hand, after missing the Perth Test, Gill got start in Adelaide but has failed to get to a significant score in the series. Pant has impressed in patches in tough scoring conditions but again failed to get a big one.

Rohit, however, is not too worried about the trio, and believes that each of them have the capability to come good in the series.

“There’s no pressure on him,” Rohit spoke in context of Pant ahead of the fourth Test before recounting Pant’s recent form at home (422 runs at an average of 46.88 in five Tests) and previous record in Australia (624 runs at an average of 62.4 in seven games).

“He’s been in good form in India, [and] his record in Australia is good.”

He then went on to club Pant with the aforementioned top-order batters and stated that their basics were solid, and all that was needed was guidance regarding the match situation.

“All these boys, Gill, Jaiswal and Pant are in the same boat. Let’s not complicate their process. They know what expectations are with them.

“We need to make them aware of the match process and the small things, we don’t need to complicate their plans and thought process. And they themselves, someone like Pant, have great expectations from themselves.”

Rohit also backed teammate Virat Kohli, who has accumulated just 126 runs from three games, to do well. “Modern Day greats will figure their path,” the India captain briskly responded to a query related to Kohli’s form.

While Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional showing (21 wickets at 10.9) has kept India at parity in the series, there have been concerns around the form of his fellow pacers. Though his lead supporting act, Mohammed Siraj has taken 13 wickets at 23.92 in the series, the right-arm seamer has struggled in crucial stages of all the three Tests.

“It’s a challenge to handle not just the bowling but the entire team. You come out with the intent of getting the best out of everyone. When somebody is in form, we say that he has to make the most of that form, Bumrah is certainly making the most of it,” Rohit said.

The skipper went on to factor in luck, and explained how the other bowlers including Siraj have done well, without breakthroughs.

“Siraj and the other guys, who are bowling around him, also know that they’ve to step up and get the job done. They are trying really hard, and they’ve been a little unlucky. Lots of plays and misses, certain opportunities have gone down as well.”

Rohit also expressed complete faith in his bowling group, and wants them to stick to the basics.

“As a captain, my message is to keep it plain and simple. Keep running in hard, keep doing what you’ve been doing. They’ve done the job in the past, it’s not that they can’t do it now.

“Anyone can have tough games, tough series, it doesn’t mean that they aren’t good enough to perform at this level. Maybe they haven’t been able to get the big numbers in the last two-three games, but it can happen.

“What matters to me is the attitude, and Siraj has shown great attitude on this tour so far,” he said.