BGT 2024-25: Gambhir to miss tour game for personal reasons

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir will miss his side’s upcoming two-day tour game against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra starting on November 30 due to personal reasons.

According to sources, Gambhir will be back with the team before the second Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 6. The tour game in Canberra will be a day match but will be played with the Pink Kookaburra ball to prepare for the day-night Test in Adelaide.

India made a stunning comeback after the 3-0 setback against New Zealand, to win the series opener in Perth by 295 runs. Assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, and Morne Morkel will collectively be in charge in Gambhir’s absence.

Meanwhile, India were bolstered by the return of the full-time captain, Rohit Sharma, who had been on paternity leave during the first Test. Rohit’s return into the XI could lead to a tricky question around the combination as in his absence, KL Rahul made a successful return to the top of the order in difficult conditions.

On Monday, Rohit started practicing in the nets while Indian bowlers dominated the hosts. Former Australian opener David Warner observed Rohit’s batting session where he faced Prasidh Krishna and others.

“And just during the lunch break here at the nets, we’ve got captain of India Rohit Sharma, who’s just arrived in the country,” Warner said on Fox Cricket.

“He is looking nice and sharp against his fellow countrymen here in the nets. We’ve got a few of the Indian fast bowlers bowling towards the captain ahead of the pink ball Test match starting the 6th of December in Adelaide. As we just see there Mukesh Kumar sending down a nice delivery. But it’s great to see the captain here and we’re looking forward to seeing him back out on the park here on Australian soil,” he added.

If Shubman Gill, who missed the Perth Test with a fractured thumb, also makes it back to full fitness, India will have to free up two places in the batting line-up. While an update on Gill’s injury is still awaited, it is likely that he will miss the tour game with assessments becoming more regular as the training days and the Adelaide Test approach.

In Gill’s absence, Devdutt Padikkal was added to the squad and batted at no.3. With Rohit’s return, KL Rahul may bat at no.3 if Gill does not recover.