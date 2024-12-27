BGT 2024-25: Energy is very good: Sundar reveals team’s mood after tumultuous final session

India’s mini batting collapse at the end of the second day’s play that saw the dismissals of the set pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, could be the turnaround the Australians wanted to go 2-1 up in the Border-Gavaskar series, but India’s off-spinning allrounder Washington Sundar believes that the tourists will bounce back strongly despite losing half their side at the MCG on Friday.

“We will still come back and continue to fight tomorrow morning. Energy is very good in the dressing room. We are all positive. There’s a long time in the game as well, there’s three days and a lot of overs to play. It will be just about us and trying to fight really hard and get things done for the team,” Sundar said at the presser after the day’s play.

In the context of the series and the ICC World Test Championship, the final hour of play on Day 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground could prove pivotal for India’s fortunes. After enduring a long grind to bowl out Australia for 474 earlier in the day, India were briefly undone by the loss of wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul early. However, the visitors seized control with Jaiswal and Kohli crafting a steady 102-run partnership in the second session.

However, disaster struck the visitors in rapid succession at the fag end of the day’s play. Jaiswal was run out for 82 after a mix-up with Kohli, who appeared caught ball-watching as both batters ended up at the same end. The setback seemed to rattle Kohli’s focus. After a disciplined display of leaving deliveries outside off stump, he succumbed to his old nemesis, edging a ball while fishing outside off and falling cheaply.

From a promising 153/2, India slumped to 164/5 by stumps, losing night watchman Akash Deep for a duck as well. Rohit Sharma’s side trailed Australia by 310 runs, with 111 still needed to avoid the follow-on.

“We looked like we were in a good position to get big runs, especially when Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal were batting,” Sundar conceded.

Sundar, who is expected to play a crucial role with the bat at number eight, acknowledged the team’s reliance on him when play resumes on Saturday.

“Isn’t it amazing that the team wants me to do really well in all three aspects of the game? That’s a great opportunity for me,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder also recounted his association with his predecessor and the recently-retired Ravichandran Ashwin, and shared how the former India star’s guidance had been instrumental in preparing him for this high-stakes series.

“Preparations always happen, whether or not I am playing the game. Preparations are like bread and butter for us,” Sundar said.

“Obviously, having a lot of conversations with Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin), especially about how the conditions play in Australia gave me a lot of insight. He’s come here multiple times, I think was his fifth tour with the red ball.”

“We spoke a lot even before coming into this tour. Having someone of his calibre and experience share a lot of knowledge and information about Australia definitely helped me,” he added.

With three days remaining, all three results are still on the table. However, it is India who face an uphill battle to hold on to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and keep themselves in the race to the World Test Championship final for a third successive time.