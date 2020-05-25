Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has praised Borussia Dortmund counterpart Erling Haaland as a player with great potential, and advised the Norwegian to stay in the German Bundesliga.

Before Bayern and Dortmund face each other at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, all eyes are on both sides’ leading strikers.

Poland’s Lewandowski leads the Bundesliga scoring charts with 27 goals, while 19-year-old Haaland has found the net 10 times in just seven matches following his January switch from Red Bull Salzburg.

However, rumors suggest that Dortmund may be obliged to sell Haaland at the end of the season due to a 75 million euro release clause in his contract, prompting Lewandowski to suggest the Norwegian should stay put for the time being.

“It would be better for him to stay in the Bundesliga to increase his skills. He has not only great potential but also much time to become an even better footballer. I wouldn’t like to put pressure on his shoulders by my words but I believe that he will reach the top level if he works very hard,” Lewandowski told journalists on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, former Bayern captain Bastian Schweinsteiger compared Haaland to Lewandowski in an interview for ARD on Sunday.

“The Norwegian is a young striker who has the energy to hurt his opponent. I’m looking forward to see his clash against Lewandowski but it seems that Champions League is more important than Bundesliga for the Pole. He has to prove that he is able to lead the team to win the European competition. I’m curious if he will show his strength in the decisive games of the Champions League,” claimed Schweinsteiger.

Following the resumption of the Bundesliga earlier this month, Bayern sit top with a four-point advantage over Dortmund, as Hansi Flick’s side thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2, while Dortmund beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 away on Saturday.