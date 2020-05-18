Out-of-favour India batsman Suresh Raina has joined the list of Indian cricketers who have criticised former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi for his recent anti-India remarks.

The Indian cricket fraternity, including the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, lashed out at Afridi after he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of committing religious atrocities in India in a video which has gone viral on social media.

“Gosh! What all a person must do to remain relevant! Even more so for a nation that is living on alms. So, better do something for your failed nation and leave Kashmir alone,” Raina wrote on Twitter handle taking an indirect jibe on Afridi.

“I am a proud Kashmiri and it is and will always remain an inalienable part of India. Jai Hind!” he added.

Gosh! What all a person must do to remain relevant! Even more so for a nation that is living on alms. So, better do something for your failed nation and leave #Kashmir alone. I am a proud Kashmiri and it is and will always remain an inalienable part of India. Jai Hind!🇮🇳❤️💪 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 17, 2020

Harbhajan called Afridi unworthy of his friendship, while Yuvraj Singh is “disappointed” with the Pakistani player’s comment.

It is worth noting that last month, Harbhajan and Yuvraj had posted videos in support of ‘Shahid Afridi Foundation’ which was raising funds for the underprivileged affected by COVID-19 pandemic. However, the duo now regret their call for assistance.

