Bengaluru Open: Vit Kopriva, Tristan Schoolkate to lead tough field

The 2025 Bengaluru Open, celebrating 10 years since its inaugural edition in 2015, stands as India’s biggest international tennis event. Returning with an upgraded ATP Challenger 125 status, it highlights its importance on both the Indian tennis calendar and the global challenger circuit.

Headlined by World No. 128 Vit Kopriva from the Czech Republic, this event features nine top-200 players competing for $200,000 in prize money and 125 ATP ranking points for the singles champion. The tournament promises to deliver thrilling action, further solidifying its position as a key event in the world of tennis.

Set to take place at the KSLTA Courts in Cubbon Park from February 24 to March 2, the tournament, now in its ninth edition, will feature a 32-player singles draw, comprising 20 direct entries, six qualifiers, two special exemptions, one Next Gen Accelerator, and three wild cards. With a cutoff at World No. 237, the competition promises high-quality tennis throughout the week.

Kopriva arrives in Bengaluru in strong form, having reached the final at the Bangkok Open earlier this season. He will be joined by World No. 135 Tristan Schoolkate of Australia, as well as Denmark’s Elmer Møller (152), France’s Ugo Blanchet (159), and Canada’s Alexis Galarneau (177), all looking to make a deep run.

The field also has a former top-20 player in Bernard Tomic, who rose to a career-high rank of 17 in 2016. With the Australian striving to prolong his outstanding career, fans can look forward to some exciting tennis.

Tournament director Sunil Yajman expressed excitement over the tournament’s depth of the field: “We are delighted to have such a quality field for this year’s tournament. The high cut-off means that Indian fans will get to see quality players in action throughout the week. The Indian players have benefitted from this home event in the past and we are hoping that they will take advantage of having tournaments in their own backyard.”

“Celebrating 10 years since the first edition was played in 2015 makes this tournament particularly special this year. With a stellar field, a strong cutoff, and an upgraded ATP Challenger 125 status- everything has come together this year ensuring a top-tier competition,” he added.

Maheshwar Rao, Secretary, KSLTA and Organising Secretary, Bengaluru Open, added, “The Bengaluru Open has grown into a premier stop on the ATP Challenger Tour, and reaching this milestone is a testament to its success. This tournament continues to bring world-class tennis to India and provides a crucial platform for our players to compete at an elite level. With an upgraded Challenger 125 status and a strong field, we are excited to deliver another thrilling edition that strengthens Karnataka’s presence on the global tennis map.”

As an ATP Challenger 125 event, the singles winner will bank 125 points while the runner-up and the semi-finalists will take 64 and 35, respectively.

Italy’s Stefano Napolitano won the title in 2024 after a hard-fought final against Sumit Nagal of India. The singles event has also produced two Indian winners in the past: Nagal (2017) and Prajnesh Gunneswaran (2018). The tournament was not held in 2016, 2019, and 2021.