England star all-rounder Ben Stokes is to run his first-ever half marathon in a bid to raise funds for the NHS Charities Together and national children’s cricket charity Chance to Shine.

The 28-year-old all-rounder, who has run a maximum of 8 km in one go, gave the news of him taking the new challenge on social media on Sunday last week.

Stokes said he has been inspired by the efforts of three men who ran full marathons in their back gardens over the weekend.

“A half marathon is always been something that I’ve thought about doing a but

never really got around to over doing it. Obviously we have been in lockdown so I thought what a great option to go out and if I’m going to do it I might as well try and raise some funds for a good cause,” Stokes said in an Instagram video.

“I will be hopefully inspiring people to make some donations towards the Cricket Garden Marathon, I’m just trying to add some more funds to what they’ve managed to do for the great cause,” said Stokes.

“I’ve done absolutely no training, the longest distance that I’ve ever run is 8

kilometres. So, I don’t even know I’m going to be able to complete it but hopefully, I can,” he added.