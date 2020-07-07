Stand-in England skipper Ben Stokes on Tuesday revealed what regular England captain Joe Root adviced him ahead of the first match of the three-Test series against West Indies at Ageas Bowl starting Wednesday.

Stokes would be leading England in the first Test since Root left the bio-secure environment bubble in Southampton fo Sheffield to attend the birth of his second child.

“I haven’t been given much advice, although there’s been a lot of opinions flying around,” Stokes told reporters as per metro.co.uk.

“The best message I’ve received was when I got my photos done yesterday, with the blazer. Rooty just left a message on the hanger which said ‘do it your way’.”

Stokes also stated that he will try to pick brains of some of the more experienced players in the team to help him on the field. He also added that Root will be available for him from home despite being away from the team to be with his wife.

“I’m going to be very open to opinions from other people and just because Joe isn’t here, that doesn’t mean I’m not going to use him,” Stokes, who will be England’s 81st Test captain, said.

“Joe has always been very open and willing to hear advice from other players so I think I would be stupid to go away from that.

“We’ve got so much experience in this team that it would be silly not to lean on that if I feel as if I need some advice.

“Because of Joe’s personal situation, we’ve been letting him deal with that and I haven’t been on him too much. But I know he’ll be at home watching and his phone will always be available if I need him,” he added.

Joe Root is expected to return for the final couple of Test matches which are currently scheduled to be played at Old Trafford.