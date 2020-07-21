England captain Joe Root had heaped praises on Joe Root after the all-rounder’s majestic performance helped them defeat West Indies by 113 runs in the second Test at Old Trafford on Monday.

“He’s (Stokes) Mr Incredible. I suppose. I certainly think he can keep performing at this level. I think the sky’s the limit for him really,” Root said after the match as per ESPNcricinfo as quoted by IANS.

“To have such a complete game, and so many different gears at your disposal, allows you the ability to keep getting better,” he added.

Stokes’ marathon innings of 176 runs in the first innings followed by swashbuckling knock of 78 runs off 57 deliveries in the second innings proved to be the most important contribution as England brought parity in the ongoing three-match Test series.

Besides, Stokes also picked up three wickets in the game and was adjudged the Man of the Match.

“If he (Stokes) continues to read situations the way he is, and keeps the confidence that he’s playing with at the moment, there’s no reason why we can’t continue to see such brilliant performances as we have done this week, and over the last 12 months really,” Root said.

“I think everyone understands that we are watching a player at the peak of his powers, at the peak of world cricket, delivering time and time again.

“We have to savour that, we have to appreciate that and understand that we are, without trying to pump his tyres too much, in the presence of greatness,” he added.

Stokes also showed his impeccable commitment as he chased a Blackwood punch down the ground off his own bowling just before tea. The red cherry found the fence but not before England’s World Cup hero dived in his attempt to stop it.