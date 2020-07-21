Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is of the opinion that the Indian cricket team can become unbeatable if they can have an all-rounder like Ben Stokes in their squad.

“Indian cricket will be unbeatable anywhere in the world if they have a match-winning all-rounder like Ben Stokes,” Pathan said in a tweet on Friday.

This comment comes after Stokes played a pivotal role in England’s win over West Indies in the second test of the ongoing three-match Test series.

While Stokes made a century in the first innings, he scored a quickfire half-century. He also picked three wickets in the game that helped England dismiss the opposition in both the innings and register a much-needed win.

Ben Stokes was deservedly adjudged the Player of the Match of the second Test match. His performance has also elated him to the top of the ICC all-rounder rankings for the Test format.