India skipper Virat Kohli has backed young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, saying the team has no doubt in the 22-year-old’s ability. Meanwhile, the skipper requested the people to leave the southpaw alone, insisting that Pant is a match-winner.

“We certainly believe in Rishabh’s ability. As you say, it’s (also) the player’s responsibility to do well, but our responsibility is to give him space, to support him. He should get support and it is disrespectful if you don’t get it,” Kohli said on the eve of the first T20I of the three-match series against West Indies starting Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

“As Rohit (Sharma) said recently, he needs to be left alone, he is a match-winner. Once he comes good, you will see a very different version of him. He can’t be isolated to such an extent that he doesn’t do well. We are here to do things for him,” the skipper added.

Ever since Pant replaced Dhoni in the limited-overs format, he has been under scanner. Be it for his batting, wicketkeeping skills or his role in reviews, Pant has always had to face the backlash in case of a failure.

In India’s three-match T20I series against Bangladesh which the Men in Blue won last month, the 21-year-old was heavily criticised for his slow batting and poor decision-making when it came to helping stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma regarding the DRS calls.

Before Virat, Rohit had also lent his support to Pant urging people to keep their focus away from the southpaw.