With the whole India staying at home to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus, India opener batsman Rohit Sharma on Friday urged the citizens to stay fit as according to the right-hander “being homebound is no excuse”.

Notably, in the wake of the novel Coronavirus, India is currently under a 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi that will conclude on April 14.

“Being homebound is no excuse, stay fit, stay in, stay safe,” wrote Rohit on Instagram.

Urging the citizens to stay at home, the swashbuckling opener had on April 5 sarcastically told them not to go out on the streets celebrating as the T20 World Cup 2020 is still away.

Despite the lockdown in the country, some people are not following the guidelines and are venturing without purpose. Rohit’s humorous advice had come keeping those in mind who are not heeding to the health guidelines seriously.

Stay indoors India, don’t go out on the streets celebrating. World Cup is still some time away 🙏 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 5, 2020

The pandemic COVID-19 has so far claimed more than 220 lives in India and has infected over 7,000 in the country. Meanwhile, the number of deaths across the globe due to the virus is over 97,000 along with the infected ones crossing the 16 lakh mark as per the Worldometer.

The crisis suggests that the 21-day lockdown in India, which is till April 14, is likely to get extended.