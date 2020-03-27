Acknowledging the efforts of the “brave” health workers who are working “tirelessly” amid the COVID-19 scare, retired England footballer David Beckham thanked them on Friday.

Beckham posted a video on Instagram where he along with his kids can be seen clapping for the health workers and the National Health Service (NHS) – the publicly funded healthcare system of the United Kingdom.

“Happy to be able to come together with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and our brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19 #ClapForOurCarers @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,” Beckham captioned the video.

The Coronavirus has put the whole world in a halt right now. With more than 24,000 deaths and over 532,000 infected across the globe, the medical staff and personnel in the world are working tirelessly to rescue the people from the virus.

Meanwhile, the sports personalities are also spreading awareness among the people and are in the front seat to acknowledge the selfless efforts of the medical and related teams.

Acknowledging the efforts of the personnel fighting against the pandemic, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had said that the real pressure is doing good of others by putting own personal safety on the line.