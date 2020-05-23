Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes players have an obligation towards their country and they should skip the Indian Premier League (IPL) if it clashes with Australia’s domestic season.

Chappell’s comments come just a day after Aussie speedster Pat Cummins expressed his desire to play in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league, which currently stands suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

Chappell feels top Australian cricketers are looked after financially really well by Cricket Australia (CA) these days so they must choose Sheffield Shield over IPL if the dates of the two were to clash this season.

“Well this is coming from someone who’s never been a fan of the board, but the top players are looked after very well by Cricket Australia these days, so I think there’s an obligation there,” Chappell was quoted as saying by Wide World of Sports.

“It’s also a chance to stand up and say the cricket world isn’t going to be pushed around by India.

“I could mount a case more for a peripheral player who doesn’t earn a lot of money in Australia; if the bulk of his income is going to come from the IPL, well that’s something I would have some sympathy for if I was a CA board member.

“But the top players are well paid, and that argument doesn’t hold any water. Their obligation should be to Australia.”

The BCCI is currently looking at a October-November window to host the glitzy tournament as dark clouds continue to circle over the fate of the T20 World Cup, currently scheduled to be played Down Under in October.

Despite CA chief executive Kevin Roberts saying it’s ICC’s call to make, Chappell stated there is no chance of hosting a tournament of such magnitude this year. So according to him, if BCCI wants to use that window to host the IPL, they will ‘get their way’.

“The first thing you know is that the BCCI will win,” he said.

“They’ll get their way if they want to play in October. At this point it appears to me that the chances of the T20 World Cup going ahead are somewhere between Buckley’s and none.

“With so many countries, I just think it would be logistically way too difficult, but that’s purely a cricketer talking, not a medical person or someone with experience running a tournament like that.

“But it seems to me with 16 teams to worry about it’s probably going to be too hard, and if the BCCI want the IPL to take that slot they’ll probably get their way.”