BCCI unveils Harmanpreet-led Indian women’s team for England tour

India have unveiled their squads for a five T20I and three ODI series in England starting June 28. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the teams across both formats in what will be a crucial tour with a women’s World Cup this year at home and T20 World Cup in England next year.

Among the notable absentees in the squad are pacer Renuka Singh and all-rounder Shreyanka Patil, both of whom are recovering from injury setbacks. The duo had missed out on the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka, where India emerged victorious, pipping past the hosts in the final.

Advertisement

Also missing out owing to an injury is Kashvee Gautam, who was ruled out of the tri-series after sustaining a leg injury. Right-arm pacer, Kranti Gaud, who made her ODI debut during the final against Sri Lanka secures her place in the ODI squad, also received a maiden T20I call-up.

Advertisement

Pace all-rounder Sayali Satghare, who made her debut for India during the Ireland series at home earlier this year, also receives her first T20I call-up.

The core of the team remains largely the same with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana powering the batting lineup alongside the experienced campaigners in Jemimah Rodrigues and the all-round duo of Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana.

India’s T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare

India’s ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare