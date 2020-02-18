The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday shared a bird’s eye view of the picturesque Motera Stadium, which is the world’s largest cricket stadium.

“#MoteraStadium Ahmedabad, India Seating capacity of more than 1,10,000, World’s largest #Cricket Stadium.” the BCCI said in a tweet.

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is expected to inaugurate the stadium when he comes to visit India later this month.

Notably, President Trump along with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump will be on a two-day visit in India on February 24 and 25, during which they will visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

US President Trump along with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be giving a speech at the newly revamped Motera stadium in an event named ‘Namaste Trump’.

The event is set to be witnessed by lakhs of people in Ahmedabad.

There are multiple agreements and deals set to be tabled during the two days meeting between the two world leaders.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visited the stadium to inspect the security arrangements concerning US President’s visit to the state.

(With inputs from IANS)