Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Sunday tweeted a photo of the new Motera Stadium, officially called the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium.

The stadium’s rebuilding work was done by February 2020 and was the venue for ‘Namaste Trump,’ the inaugural visit of US President Donald Trump in February 24.

“Magnificent Motera! #SardarPatelStadium,” said Shah in his tweet along with a photograph of the stadium.

With a seating capacity of 110,000 spectators, the stadium overtakes the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as the largest cricket stadium in the world. It is also the second-largest stadium in the world overall, only behind 114,000 capacity Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea.

While the Motera is the largest cricket venue in the world, Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) Secretary Mahendra Sharma announced that Jaipur shall be getting the third largest cricket stadium in the world.

The world-class green stadium shall have modern grand pavilion stands, corporate boxes, plush sports field, modern clubhouse and many other world-class features for indoor games and sports training facilities, said Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) Secretary Mahendra Sharma. He added that the stadium will be spread over 100 acres of land.

“The land has been finalised in Chonp village, 25 km from Jaipur on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway and the construction is expected to begin in the next four months,” he added.

Sharma informed that this will be the third-largest stadium after the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad and the MCG.