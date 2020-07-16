The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly “exploring all options” to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL) later this year. The board is also likely to conduct a players training camp once a decision on the future course of Indian cricket is taken.

“As of now, nothing has been decided. We are watching the situation very closely and keeping track as far as hosting of the IPL is concerned. We are exploring all options and some countries have offered to hold IPL, UAE also. But we are going to wait and watch and will speak to the government also. We will do whatever is in the best interest of the country and cricket, will discuss in IPL,” ANI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

“Nothing has been decided as of now and we can’t decide it so easily. Whatever is in the media is speculation. We are looking where to hold IPL and accordingly we will take a call on camp as well,” the source added.

As of now, the only cricket action that India is set to be part of if their tour of Australia at the fag end of this year. Last month, Cricket Australia (CA) had released the schedule of the series. The matches would be played at Brisbane Gabba, Adelaide Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Gabba would host the opening match from December 3. While the second match in Adelaide from December 11 will be India’s first away Day-Night Test, the ones in Melbourne and Sydney will be the traditional Boxing Day and New Year Tests respectively.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the BCCI has become frustrated due to ICC’s inability to decide the fate of the t20 World Cup, dated to be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald earlier, it has left the all-powerful Indian board without a plan for its next calendar year which is likely to include the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League during the same time as the T20 World Cup was supposed to take place.

The last ICC Board meeting in June had kept the fate of this year’s T20 World Cup hanging as they dragged the matter until the next meeting in July.

Amid these growing speculations, Indian media on various occasions has claimed that BCCI was looking at the possibility to host the 2020’s edition of the IPL from September 25 to November 1, considering that the T20 World Cup would be postponed.