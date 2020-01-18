In a recent development, it is now being reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited fresh applications for the post of selectors for both the senior as well as junior Indian men’s team and senior women’s team.

The applications are invited to fill the slots which will be vacated by members like chairman MSK Prasad and his colleague Gagan Khoda and others.

While only a couple of positions are open from the men’s senior and junior selection committees, all the five positions are open in the women’s committee. The primary criterion for the vacancies is that the candidate must have retired from professional cricket “at least five years ago.”

Other than that, the criterion for the senior men’s selector states that the candidate should have played a minimum of 7 Test Matches and 30 First-class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First-class matches. As far as the senior women’s selector is concerned, the candidate should have represented the national women’s team.

The junior men’s selector applicant must have played “at least five years ago.”

A BCCI release also clarified that the “Applications should be submitted by 11:59 pm on January 24, 2020.”

It is worth highlighting that anyone above 60 years of age will not be considered for the role. Meanwhile, there is no clarity on whether the weather the proposed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir and Sulakshana Naik will be conducting interviews of the interested and shortlisted candidates.