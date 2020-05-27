The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly in no mood to give Australia the hosting rights of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in exchange of the possibility that the 2020 edition will be postponed and India will be handed the rights to host another T20 World Cup in 2022.

According to a report by news agency IANS, a BCCI official in the know of developments said that a final call is expected on the fate of this year’s T20 World Cup after the ICC board meeting on Thursday, but also added that it is unlikely that India will get into any deal when it comes to exchanging hosting rights of the showpiece event with CA.

“It is expected that we will get a clear picture in this meeting. You cannot keep delaying things when it is a showpiece event and involves so many teams and such logistical arrangements. As for one of the ideas that BCCI may hand the hosting rights of the 2021 edition to CA and us hosting the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, I honestly don’t see that happening. If the T20 World Cup doesn’t happen in Australia in 2020 then it will in 2022 is what we feel,” the official explained.

However, the T20 World Cup in Australia this year, scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15, is facing a serious threat due to the COVID-19 crisis and also because the Australian government has banned the entry of all kinds of foreigners till at least September 30.

Meanwhile, there have also been news reports which suggested that the BCCI was looking at the possibility to host the 13th edition of the IPL from September 25 to November 1, considering that the T20 World Cup – scheduled to take place at the same time – would be postponed.

With IANS inputs.