In a recent development, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has wished the Indian women’s cricket team luck ahead of their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also hopes to break the record for most attendance in a women’s sporting event with this match and more than 75,000 tickets have already been reported sold for the titular clash.

“Good wishes to the Indian women’s cricket team for the finals tomorrow… They have made the country proud,” the former Indian captain who led his team in the 2003 World Cup final said in a tweet.

Good wishes to the indian women’s cricket team for the finals tomorrow .. They have made the country proud .. @BCCI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 7, 2020

Notably, this will be the second time when the two teams will meet in the tournament. Australia’s only defeat in the tournament came against the Indian team in the World Cup opener. However, the result was largely looked at as an upset.

While this is India’s first appearance in women’s T20 World Cup final, Australia have already won the competition four times.

Australia’s performance in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020