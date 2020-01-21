In a recent development, it is now being reported that Wriddhiman Saha, who is recovering after undergoing a finger surgery, has been asked to skip Bengal’ s Ranji Trophy encounter against Delhi by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He has also been told to get ready for the forthcoming Test series in New Zealand.

Notably, the 35-year-old stumper had sustained a fracture on the ring finger of his right hand during the Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh in Kolkata. Consequently, he underwent surgery in Mumbai.

“Wriddhi will not be available for Delhi match (at Eden Gardens from Sunday). I think the Board (BCCI) has said no to him,” Bengal coach Arun Lal said post his team’s historic innings and 303 runs win over Hyderabad as quoted by PTI.

“It’s great to have him but it will not make any difference. In any case, we have got a winning side. It’s okay it would have been for just one game,” he added.

It is worth highlighting that the two-Test series in New Zealand begins on 21 February and India would want to have a fully fit Saha in that test match after he went through a rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

This is not the first instance of BCCI making an exception for a player since they had earlier exempted Jasprit Bumrah from proving his fitness by participating in a Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Kerala. Bumrah then straight away made a comeback into the national team.

Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and Ishan Porel will also not be available for selection since they have been included in India A squad for a series in New Zealand.