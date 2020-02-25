Universe boss Chris Gayle and veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor are among the 12 members of the World XI squad announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday for the T20I series against Asia XI.

The two-match T20I series, to be played to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will see former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis leading the World XI. The two T20Is are likely to be played on March 18 and 21.

Other than Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran and Sheldon Cottrell will be there from the Carribean islands. England will also have three players in the squad in the form of Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid.

Taylor’s countrymate Mitchell McClenaghan has also been drafted into the squad, while South Africa’s Lungi Ngiidi has found his name.

The two T20Is are a part of the countrywide celebration in Bangladesh to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Mujibur Rahman, also known as Bongobondhu.

The Asia XI squad was also announced subsequently with India having the highest representation with six players. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav have been named in the 15-member Asia XI side.

Rahul, though, is likely to feature in only one T20I of the two-match series, while Kohli’s participation is also in doubts as the Indian skipper might opt to skip the event to take rest from an already-hectic schedule of the cricketers.

Asia XI vs World XI Squads:

World XI: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ross Taylor, Kieron Pollard, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan

Asia XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Tamim Iqbal, Virat Kohli, Liton Das, Rishabh Pant, Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lasith Malinga, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman