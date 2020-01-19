In a dramatic turn of events, Melbourne Renegades reduced Brisbane Heat from 84/0 to 120/10 to stitch a scarcely believable comeback win by 44 runs. The result at Gabba implies that Heat will no longer be able to qualify for the playoffs in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The Heat were chasing a challenging total of 165 runs and their openers got them off to a great start by smashing 84 runs in the powerplay. However, against the run of play, Heat lost three wickets in four balls. And after Heazlett was dismissed in the 13th over, the home side lost their last 7 wickets for just 7 runs.

It was Cameron Boyce who was at the centre of this Melbourne Renegades win as he picked up four wickets for just 15 runs and helping his team snatch victory when defeat looked almost certain.

The Heat’s collapse of losing their 10 wickets for just 36 runs is the worst in the history of the Big Bash League and it is hard to comprehend especially since the Heart were the better team for the majority of the match.

As a result of Heat’s defeat, they find themselves at the sixth spot with 10 points after 11 matches. Renegades, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the points tally, despite stitching their second consecutive win.