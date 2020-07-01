In a recent development, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich FC have completed the signing of 18-year-old defender Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The French youth international has joined on a contract that would be valid until 30 June, 2024.

Although he primarily plays as a centr-back, he can play in multiple position in the defence. In addition to French citizenship, the right-footed youngster also has an Ivorian passport.

“I’m very happy to be able to play for FC Bayern. It’s a big club, rich in tradition. I really hope I’ll be able to establish myself here and play a lot of matches. For that I’ll work hard,” Kouassi was quoted as saying by the club’s website.

Kouassi has represented his country 12 times at junior level, scoring one goal. He reached the European Championship semi-finals with the France U17 team last summer, where they finished third. Kouassi started every match at the tournament and scored against Spain.

Board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic said:” We’re very happy that we’ve been able to bring Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi to FC Bayern. In our opinion he’s one of the biggest talents in Europe.”

“His best position is central defender, but he can fill several positions. We’re sure he’ll have a great career in Munich and will strengthen our team,” he added.

