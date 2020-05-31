German record champions Bayern Munich moved one step closer to their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title after thrashing hapless Fortuna Dusseldorf 5-0 on Saturday.

From the starting whistle, the Bavarians took control and dominated possession while Dusseldorf turned their attention to halting Bayern’s offensive momentum.

However, Dusseldorf’s plan did not work out as the hosts needed only 15 minutes to open the scoring with the assistance of defender Mathias Jorgensen, who deflected Benjamin Pavard’s effort into his own goal, Xinhua news agency reports.

Bayern increased the pressure and did not have to wait long for their second goal as Joshua Kimmich’s corner allowed Pavard to make it 2-0 with just 29 minutes played.

Four minutes later, Bayern had to go on the defensive for the first time, as David Alaba blocked Kenan Karaman’s promising effort.

Hansi Flick’s men continued on the front foot and paved the way for their 21st win of the season in the 43rd minute, when Robert Lewandowski traded passes with Thomas Muller inside the box before poking home from close range to make it 3-0.

After the restart, Bayern came out with all guns blazing as Alaba tested Dusseldorf keeper Florian Kastenmeier in the early stages, before Lewandowski slotted home Serge Gnabry’s square pass to record his 29th goal in 27 Bundesliga appearances.

Dusseldorf’s resistance was further broken moments later, as Alphonso Davies forced a turnover and danced through the visitor’s defence before sealing the deal with Bayern’s fifth goal in the 52nd minute.

“After last week’s victory over Dortmund it was important to keep the pace. I am satisfied with the performance as Dusseldorf had no chance today,” Bayern’s coach Hansi Flick said.

With the victory, Bayern Munich remain atop the standings with a seven-point advantage and five rounds to spare, while Fortuna Dusseldorf remain in danger of relegation.