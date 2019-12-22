Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have confirmed that Hansi Flick will remain their manager for the remainder of the season after he has led them quite successfully in the brief period so far.

Notably, Munich had sacked Niko Kovac back in November following a poor start to the season. Post his departure, Flick was named interim manager but the impact Kovac has had on the team has been positive so far.

Flick has led them to wins in eight of their last ten games and probably this has led the club to make the announcement on social media.

It remains to be seen if Flick gets the job on a permanent basis after the season ends. However, with several high profile managers like Massimiliano Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery still looking for a job, it seems to be rather unlikely that Flick might get the nod for the job.

Bayern Munich will hope that their good form continues in both their domestic league as well as the UEFA Champions League.