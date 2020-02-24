Stressing that sometimes scores don’t reflect the way one bats, India skipper Virat Kohli, who has had a mediocre outing to New Zealand so far, said on Monday that he is batting really well.

Kohli’s poor run of form started with the T20I series in New Zealand. The right-handed batsman scored 45, 11, 38 and 11 in the four matches played. The batsman continued it in the following ODI series with the scores of 51, 15 and 9.

The 31-year-old skipper’s misery didn’t seem to end as he disappointed with the scores of 2 and 19 in the 1st Test against New Zealand which the Black Caps won by 10 wickets in Wellington.

“I am absolutely fine. I am batting really well. I feel that sometimes scores don’t reflect the way you are batting and that’s what can happen when you don’t execute what you want to well,” Kohli said after the match as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, Kohli said that his ongoing form is not a matter of concern for him as it does happen in one’s long career.

“Look when you play so much cricket and you play for so long, obviously you will have 3-4 innings that don’t go your way. If you try and make too much out of it, it’ll keep piling on,” said Kohli.

“I think it’s about staying in a good space and I know the chat on the outside changes with one innings. But I don’t think like that. If I thought like people on the outside, I would probably be on the outside right now,” he added with a hint of sarcasm.

