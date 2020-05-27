Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra thanked International Olympic Committee (IOC), President Thomas Bach, for including him in the Olympic Channel Commission.

“I am deeply honoured and thankful to be appointed as a Member of the Olympic Channel Commission and happily accept this appointment. It is a matter of immense pride to further serve in the IOC in this additional role,” said Batra in his letter to Bach on Tuesday.

The Commission advises the IOC Session, the IOC Executive Board and the IOC President and provides guidance throughout the launch and operation of the Olympic Channel.

The Olympic Channel Commission is supported by Olympic Broadcasting Services and IOC Television and Marketing Services.

Batra is also a member of the IOC apart from being the President of the IOA and the President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Batra and IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta have been divided in their opinion on the resumption of training of athletes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. While Batra believes that training can go ahead with athletes maintaining strict guidelines, Mehta said that there should be no rush to bring the sportspersons back to training.

50 per cent of sports facilities have been restarted in all stadiums in New Delhi for athletes, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Tuesday. In keeping with its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for resumption of activities in the facilities, only athletes belonging to disciplines where no body contact is required are allowed to train.