Paris 2024: Tussle between IOC & IBA results in tricky draw for India’s best medal hopes

The ongoing conflict between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Boxing Association (IBA) has undeniably put India’s best medal hopes in boxing — world champions Nikhat Zareen (women’s 50 kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75 kg) — in a challenging position as the duo has been handed tough draws in their respective weight categories at the Paris Olympics 2024, announced late on Thursday.

Despite winning two World Championships in the current Olympic cycle, Nikhat did not receive a top seeding in her category, and will have to overcome challenges from face Germany’s Carina Kloetzer, who won the 2023 World Boxing Cup, and a potential second-round opponent in China’s Wu Yu, the defending Asian Games champion and top seed in the weight division.

Wu Yu also holds the world championship title in the 52 kg category. However, Nikhat will have the advantage of already having fought a bout, while it will be Yu’s first.

Should Nikhat get past Yu, another challenge awaits her in the quarterfinals as she will be up against either of Uzbekistan’s Sabina Bobokulova or Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat. Nikhat has lost two bouts since 2022 – the first to Raksat in the Asian Games semifinal and the second to Bobokulova at the 2024 Strandja Memorial.

A win will guarantee Nikhat a medal and a smooth passage to the semifinals, where she could potentially face Asian Games bronze medallist Oyuntsetsegiin Yesugen, Olympic bronze and two-time Worlds medallist of Colombia Ingrit Valencia (who beat Mary Kom in Tokyo) or two-time World champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan.

Lovlina faces Li Qian hurdle

Eyeing a second straight Olympic medal, Tokyo bronze medallist Lovlina is seeded eighth and the lanky Assamese pugilist will run into Norway’s 20-year-old Sunniva Hofstad in the opening round, which could be a routine outing for the experienced Indian.

In the quarterfinal, Lovlina will be up against her nemesis Li Qian of China. Qian had beaten Lovlina to the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games and is a two-time Olympic medallist. Qian had also recently defeated Lovlina at the Grand Prix in Czechia. However, Lovlina had beaten Qian at the 2023 World Championships, and thus the balance isn’t totally one-sided.

If Lovlina manages to get past Qian, she could face either Caitlin Parker, who she had beaten for the World Championship title or three-time Worlds medallist Khadija El-Mardi in the semifinal. She could then face either Worlds bronze medallist Davina Michel or European champion Aoife O’Rourke in the final.

Preeti, Jaismine face similar challenges

The other two Indian women boxers in the fray — Preeti Pawar (54 kgs) and Jaismine Lamboriya (57 kgs) also find them in a tricky draw.

Preeti will start her campaign against Vietnam’s Vo Thi Kim Anh in the round of 32, and a victory for the Indian could potentially land her in front of World championships silver medallist and second seed Yeni Arias.

In the scenario, Preeti manages to pull off a heist against Arias, the Haryana pugilist will face either Pan American Games bronze medallist Tatiana Chagas or former Youth World champion and Tokyo Olympian Im Ae-ji for ensuring a medal.

Similarly, Jaismine, who was a last-minute entry in the Indian contingent, will open her campaign against a formidable opponent in Philippines’ Nesthy Petecio, a Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and a former world champion.

Petecio will be difficult to beat but in case Jaismine manages to pull off a win, she will take on European Games champion and 2023 world championships bronze medallist Amina Zidani of France in the pre-quarters. And if she gets past Zidani, the next challenge for Jaismine could be Tokyo bronze medallist and reigning world champion Irma Testa of Italy.

Men boxers in safe zone

The two men boxers in the fray — Amit Panghal (51 kg) and Nishant Dev (71 kg) have received relatively easier draws, and as such could be looking to add to Vijender Singh’s bronze from 2008.

Amit, who’s back in the Indian team after a two-year gap, will open his campaign against third seed Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia. Amit had previously beaten Patrick enroute to his gold at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Thailand’s Thitisan Panmot, an Asian Games silver medallist, could be his next opponent, and a win would send Amit to the semifinals where he will face either of Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov or a long-term rival in Uzbekistan’s Hasanboy Dusmatov – the 2016 Olympic champion, 2023 World champion, 2023 Asian Games champion and three-time Asian champion. In their last face-offs, Amit enjoyed the upper hand, recording victories against the Uzbek to win the 2018 Asian Games and the 2019 Asian Championships.

Nishant, on the other hand, received a bye in the opening round, which means he needs to win two bouts to assure himself of at least a bronze. He will officially make his Olympic debut with a round of 16 clash against Ecuador’s Jose Rodriguez, and a win could land him against Pan American champion Marco Verde in the quarterfinal. Nishant had beaten the Mexican when they last fought in Belgrade in 2021.

Should he get past the Mexican again, the Haryana youngster could be up against World Champion Aslanbek Shymbergenov, who he beat in May, Asian Games champion Sewon Okazawa, who lost to the Indian at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Lewis Richardson, who beat Nishant at the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers or European Games silver medallist Vahid Abasov.