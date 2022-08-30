Barcelona striker Aubameyang robbed, assaulted on Monday

In the early hours of Monday, armed robbers broke into Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s home in the coastal town of Castelldefels and beat him.

The footballer was threatened with guns and iron bars by three masked men who broke into his home early on Monday morning, according to the Spanish newspaper El Pais, who also forced him to open a safe containing jewellery.

More information is provided by the local radio station RAC 1, which states that Aubameyang and his wife were made to lie on the floor of their house for at least an hour while the robbers looked for valuables.

Before the robbers fled in a white Audi A3, at least four persons carried out the assault, in which the 33-year-old was also physically beaten.

The police were then informed of the robbery by Aubameyang’s wife.

The Gabonese football player is not the first Barcelona player to experience a home invasion; Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba have previously been victims, however these incidents typically take place when the players are away from home, either travelling to an away game or participating in Camp Nou.

This heist occurs amid reports that Aubameyang, who only joined the team in January, may leave Barcelona as the team tries to cut costs on salaries.

