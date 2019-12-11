The much anticipated Barcelona-Real Madrid El Clasico encounter is just around the corner and although both the teams would be feeling charged up to take on their arch-rivals, one Barca star is rumoured to miss out the match and that too reportedly for a rather strange reason. The star is none other than Arthur Melo.

Arthur is sure to miss out on the chance to be up against Real Madrid but some reports are suggesting that reason for this is him being infected with a sexually transmitted disease.

A report carried by sports portal The Sports Rush claims that Melo was forced to miss out the match against Mallorca due to what the club termed as a groin injury. However, the report claims to be a STD known as gonorrhoea.

Since the treatment of this STD requires him to have certain medications which fall under the ambit of prevented drugs as per the doping regulations, he is expected to miss out on quite a few many matches.

However, Barcelona will go into this match hoping that they get the better of their arch-rivals and remain at the top of the La Liga points tally.