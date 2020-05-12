Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has expressed his desire to bring club’s former manager Pep Guardiola back to Camp Nou.

Laporta, who was Barca president from 2003 to 2010, will be contesting for presidential elections next year. In 2008, Laporta had chosen Guardiola as the club’s manager ahead of Jose Mourinho.

“I’m working to present my presidential candidacy. I’m excited to continue working for the future of Barca. Barca’s problem is economical and image. The image of the club will have to be changed,” Laporta told Catalan station TV3.

“I would very much like Guardiola to come back, but now he is at (Manchester) City and it is a decision that Pep should take,” he added.

Guardiola served as manager at Camp Nou for four seasons (2008-12), a stint that saw Barca lift the La Liga title three times along with two Copa del Rey and two Champions League trophies.

“He is a benchmark for Barcelona and many Catalans would like him to train Barca again. At the right time, I will speak to the person we think should be a Barca coach from 2021,” said the former Barca president.

Guardiola’s stint saw the best of Lionel Messi. The Barcelona superstar was in scintillating form during his period, bagging the Ballon d’Or trophy four times on the trot.