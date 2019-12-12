If reports from certain sections of the media are to be believed, Thiago Alcantara, who currently plays for Bayern Munich, may be set for a blockbuster return to his former club and La Liga giants Barcelona. Reports state that Barca are in fact interested in re-signing him in the 2020 summer window.

A report carried by German news agency Sport Blind reveals that Thiago, who was a regular starter for Bayern Munich in recent times, has had to feel the heat lately because of the change in management of his Bundesliga giant club.

The 28-year-old star used to be a vital member of the squad under Niko Kovac. However, after Kovac’s sacking, Kovac no longer seems to be seen as an important player.

Out of the six matches he has played after Kovac’s signing, he has started in only three of those matches.

The report by Sport Blind further adds that Thiago is pretty unhappy in Germany as of now and as a result, he favours a return to Spain. Barca too seem interested in him to strengthen their own midfield.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, it remains to be seen if the deal indeed materialises.