Barcelona coach Quique Setien was at a loss of words after the Catalan giants again dropped crucial points in La Liga as they were held 2-2 by Celta Vigo on Saturday. He suggested that the team needed to be more “solid in many aspects”.

“I don’t know what to tell you,” Setien said as quoted by Barca Blaugranes. “I could say a thousand things but I don’t think there’s one thing. We try to defend with the ball. Sometimes you can’t attack because the opponents sit back. Sometimes you rush things. We play teams, like Celta today, with very good players.

“It’s true that we would like to be more solid in many aspects. We’re attacking, we try to win, to play in the opposition’s half, and that’s what can sometimes give the opposition chances, too,” he added.

Meanwhile, Setien, who started French striker Antoine Griezmann on the bench, defended his decision, saying, “I don’t take into consideration the player’s price tag,” Setien told a news conference.

“Last week we chose one specific team, and today we decided on another one. Last week you asked me why Ansu Fati wasn’t playing, why Riqui Puig wasn’t playing and today why Griezmann isn’t playing.

“These are decisions I make and they are technical decisions. They’re not made rashly, and they are done with the best of intentions for the team,” the Barcelona boss added.

The draw can be a potential title-decider as Real Madrid stand a great chance to topple Barcelona and reclaim the numero uno position in the points table. Barcelona currently stand at 69 points having played 32 games, while Madrid have 67 points from 31 games. The Zinedine Zidane-led side will face Espanyol on Sunday.