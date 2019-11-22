The much anticipated India-Bangladesh Day-Night Test match will begin in less than an hour at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens. The toss has already happened and it is the Bangladesh skipper who has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Notably, there has been a lot of hype about this Test match since it is going to a completely different thing from the traditional format. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 pm and will be played till 8 pm in the evening. It is worth highlighting that this will be the first time both India and Bangladesh will be playing a Day-Night Test match with the SG Pink ball.

There has been a lot of talk about the SG Pink ball in the build-up to the match and it remains to be seen how it behaves in match conditions. Virat Kohli has even gone on record stating that this could be more challenging than traditional Test matches and players should be more aware of their off stump and fielders would have to be extra careful while trying to spot the pink ball.

The Pink ball is expected to swing more and swing later than the red cherry and batsmen would need to change their game accordingly.

The Bangladesh batsmen would need to try and put up a good first innings total to have any sort of contest whatsoever against an Indian team which has won 11 series on the trot in home conditions and is looking good to clinch their 12th against Bangladesh.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (capt), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Shama, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami