Bangladesh stunned India to win the thrilling final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 and their first-ever ICC title by three wickets (DLS) at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Defending a modest total of 178, the Indian bowlers put on a dominating show but the Bangladeshi colts held their nerves to come on top in the match which ended on a controversial note with players of both the teams seen involving in an altercation.

Asked to bat first, India got off to a good start despite losing an early wicket. Following Divyansh Saxena’s departure, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Verma steadied the ship and built a partnership of 94 runs.

However, Verma did not last long and got caught by Shoriful Islam off Tanzim Hasan while batting at 38. Jaiswal, on the other hand, held his end while skipper Priyam Garg (7) came and departed within 9 balls.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal completed his half-century and built another steady stand of 42 with wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel before getting out to Tanzid Hasan off Shoriful Islam while batting at 88.

Following his 121-ball rebellion, the Indian line-up fell like a pack of cards and lost their next six wickets in 21 runs. Other than Jurel’s innings of 22, none of the last six batsmen scored more than three.

For Bangladesh, Avishek Das returned with the figure of 3/40, while Tanzim and Shoriful took two each for their numbers of 2/28 and 2/31 respectively. Rakibul Hasan contributed with a solitary scalp.

Chasing the paltry score, the Bangladeshi openers gave their team the start they were hoping for. Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan added 50 for the first wicket before Ravi Bishnoi cast his magic. The leg spinner took four quickfire wickets and in no time reduced Bangladesh to 65/4 to change the course of the game.

The Indians took firm control and sent half of the opponents in the pavilion for just 85 runs. However, the Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali breathed life into their chase and partnered with the retired opener Emon who took to the crease again.

After an unrushed stand of 40 between the two Emon was sent packing by Jaiswal to get the Indians back into the game. The skipper, though, joined the hands of tailender Rakibul and began his quest in the game of patience.

The duo resisted everything that the brutal Indian attack threw at them with all their might. They played more than 10 overs before winning the game on DLS method and giving their country their first-ever ICC trophy.

Bishnoi was the star of the pack for India with his figure of 4/30. Sushant Mishra returned with 2/25 while Jaiswal picked one only to see their efforts go in vain.