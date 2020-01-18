Bangladesh on Saturday announced their Twenty-20 International (T20I) squad for their upcoming tour to Pakistan. Mahmuduallah will lead the squad which will play the three-match T20I series.

After missing the last T20I series against India, Tamim Iqbal has made his return to the national set-up, while wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to give the Pakistan tour a skip.

After it was decided that Bangladesh will visit Pakistan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had decided to play only the limited-overs series in the country.

However, after a period of confusion and drama, the BCB finally agreed to visit Pakistan for a complete tour. Earlier this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Bangladesh will come and play thee T20Is, a two-match Test series and a solitary One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The tour will, however, not be completed in one go as Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan in two instalments. The first visit will see the Bangla Tigers playing the T2OI series between January 24 and 27 and one Test from February 7.

The next visit will be made in April when the second Test and the one-off ODI will be played.

Bangladesh squad for T20I series against Paksitan: Mahmudullah (C), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain, Litton Das, MD Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahadi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.